MES protests Rajyotsava despite Covid-19 curbs

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists and Shiv Sena workers, sporting black armbands, held a protest meeting against Kannada Rajyotsava at Maratha Mandir hall here on Sunday, despite a ban on gatherings and protests in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agitating MES activists, led by Deepak Dalavi, demanded that Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar and Bhalki be included in Maharashtra. They raised slogans “Rahenge toh Maharashtra main, nahi toh jail main”.

MES leader and former Belagavi city corporation Renu Killedar raised slogans against the state government.

Maharashtra NCP women’s unit president Rupali Chakankar told reporters, “ I am attending the protest meeting at the behest of our leader Sharad Pawar. We have observed Black Day in Maharashtra. I knew the police would prevent my entry into the city. So, I gave the police the slip and attended the meeting.”

“The Marathi people in the border areas are being harassed by the Karnataka government. The Marathi-speaking people are being denied jobs... If the state government continues to mete out injustice to Marathi people, we will don Durga and Kali avatar to fight for our cause,” the NCP leader warned.