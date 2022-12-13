Midday meals: Schools asked to arrange special lunches

The government and aided schools have been asked to involve local communities in special lunches or feasts under the midday meal scheme on special occasions, such as festivals.

Following directions from the Union Education Ministry, the Department of Public Instruction has asked the schools to organise community lunches. For example, if there is a festival in a village, school authorities should encourage villagers to serve special food for children at schools. This also includes weddings, birthday celebrations and so on.

Also Read: Midday meal timings tweaked to prevent rush at schools

However, there is a clear mention in the circular issued recently that the special lunches should only be vegetarian. “This measure is to increase the quality of food served. The food served must be in the list of food products approved by the government and especially, vegetarian,” a circular said.

School Development and Monitoring Committees should ensure food safety during these special feasts.

Going a step ahead, the department has also asked the schools to accept donations in the form of plates, mixers and others to strengthen the midday meal project.

This was first introduced by the Gujarat government by the name ‘Tithi Bhojan’ in 2015.