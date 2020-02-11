MLC bypoll: Not backing any candidates, says Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the party had not discussed supporting the candidature of B R Anil Kumar, a Congressman contesting the upcoming MLC bypoll as an independent against Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

The JD(S), however, has announced its support to Kumar for the MLC bypoll scheduled to be held on February 17. In fact, Kumar was accompanied by former minister H D Revanna and other JD(S) leaders while he filed his nomination papers.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that as far as Congress was concerned, there was no discussion about supporting Kumar's candidature.

"No such talks have been held," he clarified.

The election to fill up one Legislative Council seat was the result of Congress' Rizwan Arshad entering the Legislative Assembly after winning the December bypoll from the Shivajinagar constituency.

This MLC bypoll is crucial for Savadi, as he must get elected to the Council before February 19, in order to remain in office.