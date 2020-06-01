Modi lauds Karnataka's handling of Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Karnataka government for its deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) via digital platform he made a special mention of Karnataka government’s efforts in dealing with pandemic.

Lauding the efforts of health professionals in the fight against the virus, the prime minister called on everyone to respect the frontline warriors. “Doctors and other medical workers are soldiers, but without the soldiers’ uniform. The world is looking Doctors and medical staff with gratitude. Any kind of abuse, violence or rude behaviour towards them are not acceptable,” he said.

“This is the biggest crisis since two World Wars. Pre-and Post-Covid19, the world will be different. The discussions earlier at global level were centered around economics, and it’s humanity centric,”

Modi said.

Stressing about the importance of medical infrastructure, the prime minister spoke about the decision taken by Union government to set up a medical college at every district. “Nation like ours has to have proper medical infrastructure and medical education. Now every district is going to have a medical college,” he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Governor Vajubhai Vala, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar were present.