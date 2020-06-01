Modi lauds Karnataka's handling of Covid-19 crisis

Modi lauds Karnataka's handling of Covid-19 crisis

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences through video conferencing, in Bengaluru on Monday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala are seen. DH Photo/Anup Ra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Karnataka government for its deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) via digital platform he made a special mention of Karnataka government’s efforts in dealing with pandemic.

Lauding the efforts of health professionals in the fight against the virus, the prime minister called on everyone to respect the frontline warriors. “Doctors and other medical workers are soldiers, but without the soldiers’ uniform. The world is looking Doctors and medical staff with gratitude. Any kind of abuse, violence or rude behaviour towards them are not acceptable,” he said.

“This is the biggest crisis since two World Wars. Pre-and Post-Covid19, the world will be different. The discussions earlier at global level were centered around economics, and it’s humanity centric,”
Modi said.

Stressing about the importance of medical infrastructure, the prime minister spoke about the decision taken by Union government to set up a medical college at every district. “Nation like ours has to have proper medical infrastructure and medical education. Now every district is going to have a medical college,” he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Governor Vajubhai Vala, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar were present. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Modi lauds
Karnataka's handling
Covid-19 crisis

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 