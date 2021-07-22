My father will abide by party leaders' decision: BYR

MP B Y Raghavendra stated that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would abide by the party high command's instruction.

Speaking to media persons in Shikaripur on Thursday, the three-time MP Raghavendra, the son of the chief minister, said age is not the criteria to head the top post. Many senior leaders of BJP including L K Advani have stayed away from active politics for many reasons. But the BJP top brass made Yediyurappa CM without considering his age.

He said, "My father climbed the ladder of power through struggle. Yediyurappa has been loyal to the party which gave him everything. The party gave him guidance and culture so he was able to work for the welfare of people all these years."

Recalling the past, he said, "My father used to tell me that veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee often said that no position is permanent in politics except party worker."

The MP also exuded confidence that his father would take the right decision as he devoted his life to bring BJP to power in Karnataka. "Yediyurappa has no hunger for power and we will also abide by his decision."