Mysuru Dasara innaugrated, BSY offers 'Pushparchane'

Writer S L Bhyrappa inaugurated Mysuru Dasara-2019 on the auspicious Vruschika Lagnam at 9.45 am, atop Chamundi Hill, here, on Sunday.

Writer SL Bhyrappa along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, District in-charge Minister V Somanna offered 'pushparchane' to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi that is placed in Silver Chariot, as the mark of the inauguration. After Chief priest of Chamundeshwari temple, N Shashishekara Dixit offered puja.

The Dasara Sports Torch light, which will travel for 330 kilometres, was handed over by Somanna.

Earlier, the dignitaries offered puja to Chamundeshwari Devi at the temple. MLAs Tanveer Sait, G T Devegowda, L Mahendra, S A Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha and others were also present.