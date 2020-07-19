Mysuru reports 70 new coronavirus deaths, 110 new positive cases

Mysuru district recorded 11 deaths and 110 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of deaths increased to 70 and the total cases to 1,624, with 956 active cases.

All the 11 deceased suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The patients are above 41 years and below 73 years of age.

In all, 598 patients were discharged. The fresh cases include, 49 with contact history with the infected, 12 cases have travel history, 38 ILI, seven SARI and four asymptomatic.

The Health department authorities have observed 17,328 persons till date. While 14,267 have completed the quarantine period, 2,105 are under quarantine. The authorities have tested a total of 31,419 samples and 29,624 of them tested negative.