Namma Metro introduces 1-day, 3-day passes

In a major shift in policy, the BMRCL has introduced one-day and three-day passes which will be available in the form of smart card (returnable) starting from April 2.

The one-day pass, priced at Rs 200, includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50 and allows unlimited travel in Namma Metro on the date of purchase, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a release.

The three-day pass will set you back by Rs 400 (including Rs 50 refundable) but makes it comparable to the daily pass for BMTC's Vajra buses when divided by three days. A metro pass costs Rs 116.66 per day whereas the BMTC's daily passes for Vajra buses costs Rs 100, after the price cut last year.

Passengers can buy the passes at the station ticket counters. The card must be returned for a refund of the Rs 50 security deposit.

Officials in the past have resisted the idea of daily or monthly passes, stating such policy decisions can be taken by the board after the completion of Phase 2.

The change in policy comes at a time when the ridership of Namma Metro has remained far below the pre-Covid level when officials counted 4.5 lakh rides every day. The average daily ridership number for the month of February 2022 was 2.97 lakh. Officials hope that the passes will attract more riders.

Unclaimed recharges to be refunded

Meanwhile, passengers who recharged their smart cards through online channels but couldn't use them can claim refunds.

The BMRCL said that passengers can update their smart cards to reflect the latest recharge amounts done online (website or mobile apps) by tapping at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gate. However, this has to be done one hour after recharge and within seven days for online recharges. Cards recharged at the top-up terminals have to be used within 15 days from the date of recharge.

"However, if commuters are unable to update the balance amount on their smart cards within 15 days, such unclaimed amounts will be refunded (through the same channel) within 30 days from the date of recharge with a deduction of a cancellation fee of 2.5% of the recharge amount," officials said.

