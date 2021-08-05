NDA govt targeting only Opposition party leaders: Shivakumar

Criticising the ED and IT raids against former Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the NDA government is targeting only opposition parties' leaders, not BJP leaders.

Questioning the timing of the raid, Shivakumar said, "About one-and-a-half to two years ago, the ED had issued him (Khan) notice, questioned him and he had told me that he had answered all the queries. When such is the situation, it is my feeling that raids were not required. Probably this is to harass him, but I'm confident that he will come out clean within the framework of the law."

The ED raid is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED and IT," he said.

Questioning as to why central agencies were not probing allegations against BJP leaders, Shivakumar claimed things are being done to their (BJP leaders) own benefit.

"Is everyone in the BJP clean? Is their businesses and transaction pure...there is lot of discrimination (by central agancies)," he alleged.