NEP: Karnataka task force to submit report in 4 days

The task force constituted for the implementation of the New Education Policy will submit its report to the government in four days, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

"The government has made all the preparations for the implementation of the New Education Policy. The task force report will mention about the mode of implementation. The government will take further steps based on this report," Ashwath Narayan said. He was speaking at a video conference with Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and BJP national organising secreary B L Santhosh.

He said that interactions have been held with the vice chancellors of all the universities in the state about NEP. People from all section of society have responded positively for the policy, he informed the Union minister.

Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister said that the process had been set in motion for bringing amendments to the laws and rules to facilitate implementation of NEP. "The new policy will result in decentralization of power and educational institutions will get more authority," he added.