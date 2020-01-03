New Year celebrations turn tragic

Three siblings from Raichur and a local man drowned while swimming in Penna canal near Siddapatnam in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Deceased are Madina (12), Fahrina (10) and Loha (8), daughters of Ghouse Pasha a resident of Methodist Church Layout in Raichur. Anwar (35), a resident of Siddapatnam, also met the watery grave trying to rescue the girls from drowning.

The victims, along with their mother, had left Raichur to their uncle’s house at Siddapatnam on Dec 31 to celebrate New Year, police said.