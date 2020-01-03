New Year celebrations turn tragic

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur ,
  • Jan 03 2020, 22:54pm ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2020, 23:00pm ist

Three siblings from Raichur and a local man drowned while swimming in Penna canal near Siddapatnam in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Deceased are Madina (12), Fahrina (10) and Loha (8), daughters of Ghouse Pasha a resident of Methodist Church Layout in Raichur. Anwar (35), a resident of Siddapatnam, also met the watery grave trying to rescue the girls from drowning.

The victims, along with their mother, had left Raichur to their uncle’s house at Siddapatnam on Dec 31 to celebrate New Year, police said.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Swimming
Drowned
Comments (+)
 