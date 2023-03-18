NHAI will resolve rainwater stagnation issue in underpass of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the National Highway Authority of India will resolve the issue related to the stagnation of rainwater in the underpass of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway near Ramanagar.

"It is natural to have minor issues due to rain," he said.

He was speaking to media persons at the helipad at Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) in Hanur taluk, Chamarajnagar district on Saturday.

Also Read — Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Kengeri bottleneck comes into focus

Regarding the strike of employees of the National Health Mission (NHM), Bommai said, "We plan to increase their salaries, and I have directed officials in this regard. They will hold a meeting and decide about it in the next two days."

Regarding the absence of B S Yediyurappa at the programme to inaugurate the 108-feet-tall statue of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy at MM Hills, he said Yediyurappa could not participate as he was engaged with other pre-scheduled programmes.

Bommai refused to answer a question related to the Urigowda and Nanjegowda issue.