NIA registers fresh FIR in Harsha murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh FIR in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in the city on February 20.

The NIA sleuths visited Central Prisons, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, where 10 suspects arrested for the murder have been lodged, and recorded their statements. They later visited Shivamogga, obtained permission from the court and collected documents relating to the murder.

The sub-inspector Shanmugham-led team stated in the FIR that the crime was committed to orchestrate communal violence and disrupt peace in the City.

Harsha was murdered near Bharathi colony. The Doddapete police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother that old rivalry led to the murder.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH,”The police handed over documents of primary investigation in connection with the murder to the NIA officials.”

