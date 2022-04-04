NIA registers fresh FIR in Harsha murder case

NIA registers fresh FIR in Harsha murder case

The NIA sleuths visited Central Prisons, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, where 10 suspects arrested for the murder have been lodged

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 03:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh FIR in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in the city on February 20.

The NIA sleuths visited Central Prisons, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, where 10 suspects arrested for the murder have been lodged, and recorded their statements. They later visited Shivamogga, obtained permission from the court and collected documents relating to the murder. 

The sub-inspector Shanmugham-led team stated in the FIR that the crime was committed to orchestrate communal violence and disrupt peace in the City.

Harsha was murdered near Bharathi colony. The Doddapete police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother that old rivalry led to the murder.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH,”The police handed over documents of primary investigation in connection with the murder to the NIA officials.” 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka News
FIR
NIA
shivamogga
Bajrang Dal

Related videos

What's Brewing

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

 