Nirbhaya: Dharwad man urges govt to make him hangman

At a time when officials of Tihar Jail in Delhi are looking out for a hangman to execute the Supreme Court order on hanging four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case, a man from Navalgund taluk in Dharwad district has approached the Union and state governments to appoint him for the said job.

Forty-one-year-old Soukatali Abdulganisab Injikier has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister B S Yediryuappa, and other top decision-making persons urging them to give him a chance to execute "bad worms" of society.

"I have been approaching the government since 2013. But, there hasn’t been any response from anywhere," he said, adding that he was looking at the post of hangman as a service to the nation and not for personal gain.

"Of late, there has been an increase in the number of cases in which the courts have awarded death penalties to rapists and terrorists. And on the other side, many states, including Karnataka do not have a hangman. I want to take up this job and end evils in society," he said

Soukatali says he has cleared SSLC - the educational requirement for the post.

"Working as a contract employee at Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS), Hubballi, Mortuary Department and ICU, I have seen death from very close quarters. I don’t have fear of death and will not even repent for hanging bad guys," he said.