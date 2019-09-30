NLSIU graduates asked to be beacons of hope

Vice-Chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy, asked the graduates to give their best in a world, where the economies and environmental futures are in a state of flux.

“A week ago in New York, a 16-year-old Greta Thunberg reminded world leaders that we are in the middle of a climate breakdown. The graduates in 2019 must understand that the world that you inherit is in urgent need of your attention - intellectual, professional and political,” Prof Krishnaswamy said addressing the gathering at 27th annual convocation of the varsity on Sunday.

A total of 545 candidates received their degrees, the majority of which were for Masters of Business Law (167), followed by BA LLB (Honors) (66), Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Law and Ethics (61) and Masters of Laws (one year) (51).

Rich haul of medals

As many as 21 graduates were awarded gold medals. Madhavi Singh, a native of Jharkhand, stole the limelight, clinching a staggering 11 medals in BA LLB (Honors) degree.

Madhavi explained that she did not necessarily have a strategy for her winning streak. She, however, said that she paid attention to her academic work and was a regular to classes. Madhavi added that she was going to Oxford University for her postgraduate studies.

Mehga Mehta of Mumbai, who bagged a haul of six medals, said that all she did was attend classes regularly and take notes.

The strategy of the third topper, Pavan Srinivas of Bengaluru, who plucked four medals, proved markedly different. He explained that he juggled sports with academics in order to stay focused.

“I played basketball, tennis, swimming, volleyball and squash for the university. NLSIU is rigorous so I needed the balance. In fact, I was only able to attain equilibrium in my studies because of sports. Taking my mind to something that was not stressful gave me the ability to sit down and do something academically,” he said.

Pavan added that he has high aspirations in law, hoping to eventually become a solicitor general. In the meantime, he is headed to the University of Cambridge for postgraduate work.