No load-shedding in Karnataka till May, say power supply companies

The Energy department has directed the Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms) in the state to put in place measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer.

While power cuts during summer were expected, Escoms announced that there will be no load-shedding this summer, citing the interests of students facing SSLC and PUC exams.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Bescom managing director Mahantesh Bilagi, who is also the chairperson of the power trading committee of all Escoms.

"Considering the welfare of the students and farmers, we have decided that there will be no load shedding across the state for the next three months," Bilagi said.

He said all Escoms have drawn out scientific plans for the requirement during the summer months and have purchased power accordingly.

A few farmers submitted a representation to the chief minister recently, requesting for uninterrupted power supply.

Power demand expected to rise

Bescom has drawn out an estimate on the energy demand during the summer months and according to that, the maximum demand in the Bescom jurisdiction is expected to go up to 7,600 MW a day in March, 7,650 MW a day in April and 6,800 MW a day in May.

The agency expects that 132 million units could be consumed every day in March and this could go up to 135 million units a day by April before coming down to 124 million units for May.

So far, average demand during the first 12 days of March remained at 7,400 MW.