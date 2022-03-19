No objections to teaching Bhagvad Gita in schools: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he does not have any objections to teaching the Bhagvad Gita in schools.

“I do not have any objections for teaching Bhagavad Gita. Whether they teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible, we don't have any objection. We want students to get quality education to meet the demand in this competitive world. Students should not be denied of quality education. Children are taught Bhagavd Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharatha at home as well. Moral education should be taught to children,” he told mediapersons on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport.

“We believe in the Constitution and the secularism. No one should act against the Constitution. The country believes in pluralistic society and we believe in harmony and tolerance,” he said.

Further, he said “Congress is not for soft and hard Hindutva. We too believe in Hindu religion and give respect for all the religions in the country.”

On a bandh observed opposing the High Court verdict on hijab, he said “those who were dissatisfied with the verdict had observed bandh. We need to follow order of the high court and Supreme Court."

On restrictions posed on non-Hindus carrying out business during temple fairs, the former CM said "people from any religion should not become communal. We need to respect all the religions in the country.”

On The Kashmir Files movie, former Chief Minister said that he will not watch it. “I do not visit theatres to watch movies. I have not watched many movies. Similarly, I will not watch The Kashmir Files. There is a need to bring out truth on how other communities along with Kashmir Pandits were affected during militant insurgency there," he said.

