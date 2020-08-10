No shortage of funds to handle floods: R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday refuted talk that the government did not have sufficient funds to handle the flood situation.

“There is no shortage of funds,” he said, adding that deputy commissioners had Rs 1,120 crore in their personal deposit accounts. “Also, the Centre had given Rs 310 crore towards precautionary measures,” he pointed out. “The CM has informed me that he had asked the finance department to release whatever is required to handle the flood situation.”

Ten districts of the state will get ‘permanent disaster centres’ that will have all facilities to house people displaced during floods or other natural calamities. “I’m ordering the release of Rs 200 crore for this. Officials have been asked to identify convention halls that can be converted as disaster centres,” Ashoka said.

At present, there are 87 relief camps housing 1,993 people in six districts. “I have ordered officials to provide people in the relief camps with eggs, pickles, curry and other food items. Just because these people are displaced doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get good, nutritious food,” he said.

The state government will follow a four-category system to compensate people whose homes suffer damage due to floods, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Monday. Similar to the system followed during the floods last year, the government will treat house damages as follows: Category A (75% or more damage), Category B (25-75% partial damage requiring full reconstruction), Category B (25-75% partial damage needing repair) and Category C (15-25% minor damage).

“As per norms, Categories A and B should get Rs 95,100, but the government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh,” Ashoka said. “Those under Category C will get Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 5,200 as per norms.”

According to preliminary estimates, 2,831 homes have been partially damaged and 63 are completely or severely dilapidated.

The government has released Rs 334 crore to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd towards compensating people who are building new homes following the 2019 floods.

“About 80% of people did not start housework after receiving the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh. They’re saying there were no workers available, shortage of sand and other construction materials. The government is ready to give the money, but people should take it by ensuring progress in the construction of their new homes,” Ashoka said.