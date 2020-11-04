Non-bailable warrant against late CCD founder's wife

Non-bailable warrant against late CCD founder Siddhartha's wife, 7 others

  Nov 04 2020
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 23:58 ist

The Mudigere JMFC court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against eight persons, including the wife of Cafe Coffee Day founder late V G Siddhartha and Coffee Day Global Limited Director Malavika, in a cheque bounce case.

The court has ordered the arrest of Coffee Day Global Limited Director Malavika Hegde, Jayaraj C Hubli, Sadanand Poojary, Nithin Bagmane, Kirit Savanth, Javid Parviz, and two others.

Alleging that cheques issued by Coffee Day Global Limited have bounced, coffee grower from Makonahalli K Nandish had filed a case in the court on July 15.

 The court had issued summons to appear on October 6. However, they failed to appear, said Tejaswi, lawyer of Nandish.

“Coffee Day had to pay Rs 45 lakh for purchasing coffee. They had given me 10 cheques. However, all the cheques had bounced. Hence I approached the court,” Nandish told
reporters.

It may be recalled that Coffee Day Global Limited founder V G Siddhartha had committed suicide last year. Coffee Day Global Limited had recently stopped purchasing coffee. However, it had to pay the coffee growers for the coffee procured in the past.

