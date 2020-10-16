North Karnataka floods: Govt releases emergency relief, input subsidy for farmers

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Friday that Rs 85.49 crore was released for emergency relief to handle the flood situation in several parts of north Karnataka.

The government has also released input subsidy to the tune of Rs 36.51 crore for crop loss suffered by 51,810 farmers during flooding reported in the previous months.

Yediyurappa, who chaired a review meeting with deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executives and police superintendents of over a dozen flood-hit districts, directed officials to ensure the Covid-19 standard operating procedures are followed in the relief centres that have been set up.

“DCs have sufficient funds. I have also appraised the Centre. I have spoken with the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and he has assured cooperation,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “We are committed to protecting our farmers,” he added.

Due to a depression in Bay of Bengal, districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadir, Bellary and others received very heavy rainfall resulting in record inflow in Bhima river and its tributaries.

Residents in villages who might be susceptible to flooding should be shifted to relief centres where masks should be provided and social distancing maintained, Yediyurappa said.

Measures should be taken to shift any patients with Covid-19 symptoms to hospitals, Yediyurappa said during his review meeting.

A total of 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were involved in rescue operations, which included six teams dispatched from Chennai and Pune. The State Disaster Response Force also was also deployed in such regions. Helicopters are also on standby for any rescue operation.

