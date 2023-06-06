Nothing decided on scrapping NEP: Karnataka Education Minister

The withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) was part of the manifesto and nothing has been decided about it yet, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said Tuesday.

Sudhakar was speaking after a meeting he held with experts to review the NEP.

"We have not announced anything yet. It was only part of the manifesto. It's a question that needs a lot of discussion and deliberation. NEP has been in place for two years now. We have to weigh it properly. We can't create confusion among students. Any action will be taken only after a detailed discussion," Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar even stated that if necessary he will hold discussions with the architect of NEP Prof K Kasturirangan and the team and also the other stakeholders, like teachers.

However, in the meeting, the minister had to face some harsh questions, one of them being whether or not the NEP will be scrapped.

The department officials even gave a detailed presentation on NEP to the minister. "We will not do anything in a hurry. Everything will be done in the best interest of students," Sudhakar said.