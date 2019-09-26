Now, breakfast for govt school children in Kalaburagi

Besides mid-day meals, children studying in Government Schools can now enjoy breakfast also.

Two NGOs have joined hands for the project. As many as 10,000 children in 75 schools will be covered under the first phase of the project, which will be launched in Kalaburagi district from October 28.

Adamya Chetana Trust, in association with Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Charitable Trust, is introducing breakfast in the Government Schools of Kalaburagi district. The NGOs are having plans to extend the same to other districts.

Speaking about the project, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, head of Adamya Chetana Trust, said, “I had seen several children in the districts of North Karnataka region waiting eagerly for the midday meals to arrive in the schools. Many children come to school without having their breakfast and are unable to concentrate on studies. Considering this we decided to introduce breakfast along with midday meals.”

To know the results, the Trust had launched a pilot project in the schools of Bengaluru covering more than 1,000 children for seven days. “The breakfast will be prepared at the Adamya Chetana centralised kitchen at Kalaburagi and will be supplied to the schools,” said Tejaswini Ananth Kumar. It can be recalled that the Trust had recently launched nutritious milk programme in the government schools of a few districts as part of the Ksheera Bhagya scheme.

Menu

The menu for the breakfast will be vegetable upma, avalakki pongal, avalakki bisibele bath, broken rice upma and plain rava upma.