Official quarters in Mangaluru in tatters; civic workers to vacate

The civic workers' quarters at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru is in a dilapidated condition with cracks on the roof and wall. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has already cautioned the inmates to vacate the quarters and shift to safer locations.

There are 24 families residing in these quarters, of which 10 are retired civic workers' families.

The MCC has mounted a banner urging the families to shift. Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (Ambedkarvada) has alleged that it is not right on the part of the MCC to urge the families to shift without making any alternative arrangement.

“The civic workers have risked their lives to maintain the city clean. On a humanitarian ground, the MCC should make alternative arrangements for the civic workers' families,” DSS leader Jagadeesh Pandeshwar told DH.

MCC Commissioner Anand C L said “we have convinced the civic workers to vacate the quarters. In fact, officials have been convincing the civic workers to vacate for the last three years following the poor condition of the buildings. They continue to reside by seeking time to relocate. Now a banner has been mounted to caution the inmates that the building was not fit for living. The MCC has cautioned the inmates from moving near the building. All steps will be taken to vacate the inmates as the building might collapse at any moment owing to the rain. A few of the civic workers have already shifted to the new quarters.”

"The MCC has also promised to arrange food if required for the families that vacate the quarters for a few days. Vehicles are also provided to shift their belongings. Once all the civic workers vacate, the structure will be demolished and new quarters will be constructed for the civic workers," MCC Commissioner told DH.

As per the guidelines, retired civic workers are not allowed to reside in the quarters. However, on humanitarian ground, they were allowed to stay. Now, efforts are on to vacate them by convincing them to relocate.

Jagadish said: “We had been impressing upon successive governments, MCC, Minister for Urban Development and officials to earmark the quarters for the retired civic workers. Those who own a house have already shifted to their own houses after retirement. Those who do not have any roof over their head are staying back in the quarters. Roshan Baig as Urban Development Minister in the past had even promised to earmark a few quarters for the retired civic workers during the construction of G + 3 quarters for the civic workers. However, promises have not been fulfilled so far. Following our request, the MCC has taken steps to repair the quarters at Alake and Pandeshwar to relocate the civic workers' families. The DSS delegation will meet the MCC Commissioner on Monday,” he added.