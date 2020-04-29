One death,12 new coronavirus cases takes tally to 535 in Karnataka; Death toll rises to 21

Karnataka reported 12 new cases and one death on Wednesday. Out of 297 active cases, seven are in ICU.

Out of 12 new cases reported today, eight are from Kalaburagi. Belagavi, Davanagere, Mysuru and Tumakuru have reported one case each.

Except patient 533 from Davanagere and patient 535 from Tumakuru, who presented with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) respectively, the remaining 10 cases have been contacts of previously identified COVID-19 cases.

Patient 535, a 73-year-old-male patient from Tumakuru, with complaint of SARI, diabetes and asthma died on Wednesday.

Minister S Suresh Kumar, in charge of media briefings said, "In the past five days, the number of cases have been only 60 and number of discharges have been 64. So the growth rate is 1.25%."

Kumar also said from Wednesday all frontline government employees from other departments who are working in close contact with health department employees for containing COVID-19 will be tested at K C General Hospital.

He also said quarantine protocol for discharged patients has been changed by the union government and the new protocol will be followed.

"There are 123 containment zones in which 445 patients reside. There are 73,917 houses in the containment zones with a population of 4,12,278, Kumar added.

The number of people discharged stands at 216 with nine discharged on Wednesday. The number of deaths has risen to 21. The total tally stands at 535.