Only those with negative RT-PCR report allowed in Dakshina Kannada

Following the Karnataka government’s direction to strengthen surveillance at the border areas after Kerala registered a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has stepped up vigil.

Only those with negative certificates were allowed inside the district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the border in Talapady to check the enforcement of government directions.

Authorities stopped collecting swabs from those arriving from Kerala at Talapady check post. Earlier, when rules were relaxed for the arrivals from Kerala, the district administration had made arrangements to collect swabs for RT-PCR test and Rapid Antigen test from the commuters.

As the testing centre has been suspended, people from Kerala expressed displeasure at the border as they weren't aware of the suspension of the facility. Many demanded to allow those who have availed two vaccines to enter Dakshina Kannada without negative reports.

Students from Kerala studying in various colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction who had their UG exams, were allowed to enter the district by showing their hall tickets.

As the bus services between Kasargod and Mangaluru remained suspended, Kerala RTC buses were returning to Kasargod from Talapady after alighting passengers.

The health officials have also started collecting swabs from those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra via trains at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station and Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

Degree exams

Mangalore University conducted its exams for UG students by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines of the government.

Those infected with Covid-19 were allowed to write the exam in an isolation room of the colleges. There are 207 affiliated colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts.