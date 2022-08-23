PE teachers asked to keep count of eggs served to students

Physical Education (PE) teachers in government and aided schools have been assigned to keep count of the boiled eggs, bananas and groundnut chikkis served to kids under the midday meals scheme.

In the absence of PE teachers, general teachers have to to this.

Irked by this move of the Department of School Education and Literacy, the teachers have decided to write to Minister B C Nagesh.

"A few years ago we were assigned to keep count of the free bicycles distributed to kids, and now eggs. We are not for this and the officials at the higher-level should understand this," a PE teacher said.

The teachers opined that the issues relating to midday meals should be assigned to staff hired under midday meals scheme. "When we are assigned with these kind of non-academic assignments, how can we concentrate or improve academic standards," questioned another teacher.