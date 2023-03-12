PM Modi inaugurates world's longest railway platform in Karnataka's Hubballi

PM unveils world's longest railway platform in K'taka

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction

PTI
PTI, Dharwad (KTK),
  • Mar 12 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 18:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at foundation stone laying and development projects dedication ceremony, in Mandya. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station near here.

The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently, officials said, adding that the 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

Modi at an event here, also dedicated the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Also Read — PM Modi inaugurates permanent IIT Dharwad campus

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, officials said.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region, and for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1,040 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crores,officials said.

The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments.

