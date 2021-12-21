Portal glitches hit NEET-UG registrations in Karnataka; last date extended

Chaos prevailed on the premises of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) here on Tuesday as hundreds of undergraduate medical seat aspirants thronged there, following technical issues in the website during registration.

The KEA has invited NEET eligible candidates to register for undergraduate medical courses on its website. But many candidates were unable to register.

This led to tension among candidates and several of them rushed to the KEA office.

Some of them were unable to save the details entered while registering and for others, the password provided by KEA was not working.

“Even after trying for half a day, I could not complete the registration as the website was crashing,” said one of the candidates. Many said the help desk set up at KEA was not responding.

“Despite dialling the help desk number provided by the KEA continuously, there was no response,” said another candidate.

Following the complaints from candidates, KEA has extended the last date to register for NEET-UG to December 27.

Ramya S, executive director of KEA, said, “As we are conducting several admission activities simultaneously, like BSc (nursing), diploma lateral entry and NEET-UG, there were server problems. Everything is set right now. We have extended the last date too.”

