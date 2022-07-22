Power subsidy for coffee growers in Karnataka

Power subsidy for coffee growers in Karnataka

The incentive, effective from July 1, will apply to small and medium coffee growers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2022, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 02:27 ist

The Karnataka government issued an order on Thursday providing power subsidy for pump sets up to 10 HP used by coffee growers.

The subsidy in the form of reimbursement will be paid to the growers under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, the order said.

The incentive, effective from July 1, will apply to small and medium coffee growers. The issue was raised in the budget session of the Assembly by several members.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
coffee growers 

