Power subsidy for coffee growers in Karnataka

The Karnataka government issued an order on Thursday providing power subsidy for pump sets up to 10 HP used by coffee growers.
The subsidy in the form of reimbursement will be paid to the growers under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, the order said.
The incentive, effective from July 1, will apply to small and medium coffee growers. The issue was raised in the budget session of the Assembly by several members.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The costly gamble of gaming addictions
This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding
World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35
DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike
Scientists find origin of mammal evolution
Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?
No mountain high enough for these climbers