Priyank Kharge is now Karnataka IT/BT minister

Congress lawmaker Priyank Kharge will reprise his role as Karnataka’s IT/BT minister thanks to a minor reallocation of portfolios that was given effect to on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has divested himself of the IT/BT portfolio.
Now, Priyank is the minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and IT/BT.
In another change, Siddaramaiah has given the infrastructure development portfolio to Industries Minister MB Patil.
Initially, Patil was given the IT/BT portfolio along with Industries. In a subsequent revision, IT/BT went to Priyank. Apparently, Patil opposed this saying he is keen to take up IT/BT, forcing Siddaramaiah to keep the portfolio with himself.
Son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank made a name for himself as the IT/BT minister in the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. Joining the government in 2016 aged 38, Priyank was instrumental in pursuing Apple iPhone contract manufacturer Wistron to set up a plant near Bengaluru. He also popularised hackathons and startup challenges during his earlier tenure.
