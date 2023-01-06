Priyank Kharge says BJP is Brokers' Janata Party

Congress leader Priyank Kharge has alleged that the state government has turned Vidhana Soudha into the biggest shopping mall in the world.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that BJP has become the Brokers' Janata Party.

Terming the ministers, top bureaucrats and BJP legislators as the best salesmen, he said that postings, transfers, jobs and projects are being purchased in the shopping mall. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has overtaken his predecessor B S Yediyurappa in corruption activities resulting in the destruction of the sanctity of Vidhana Soudha, he charged.

Urging the government to stop transfers in all government departments, he sought the role of Manjunath K S alias Santro Ravi in these activities. "Karnataka was known as a progressive state. Now, it has earned a dubious name after BJP came to power for its corruption activities. The state government is being run by the rowdy elements," he alleged.