PU, degree colleges resume, students boycott classes in Karnataka

As pre-university and degree colleges resumed classes, scenes of prohibiting entry to girls wearing hijab - reminiscent of the ones witnessed in front of high schools over the last two days - were reported in several parts of the state on Wednesday.

A stand-off between college authorities and students ensued in many colleges as the hijab controversy dragged on in the state.

Tense situation prevailed around several colleges as students arrived with headscarves and college authorities directed them to remove it and enter classes.

Angry exchanges were also held with police personnel deputed to man colleges ahead of re-opening, with several parents insisting that their children be allowed to enter classes with hijab.

At the government PU college in Chitradurga, many students arrived with their parents.

The students refused to remove the hijab and staged a protest outside the college premises.

The students then marched to the deputy commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the government, accusing it of hampering their education.

Due to the blanket ban on hijab imposed by authorities, 89 students did not attend classes at government Urdu school, Hosadurga in Chitradurga.

Due to the ban, a section of Muslim girls boycotted classes at KLES Raja Lakhamgouda Science Institute (RLSI) and Lingaraj College, Belagavi. At the college premises, though the students offered to remove burqa, they were unwilling to remove the hijab maintaining that it was their right.

At the women’s first grade college, Vijayapura, students had a standoff with the principal, accusing him of barring entry to the college at the last moment.

They later staged a protest on the DC office premises and boycotted classes for the day.

Demonstrations were also held at MES College and Mountain View College in Chikkamagaluru after hijab-wearing students were stopped by college authorities. At MES College, students returned home after protesting till noon.

In some colleges, there were reports that Muslim girls entered classes by removing hijab outside their classrooms.

However, a large number of students from the community boycotted classes.

