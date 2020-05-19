PU teachers demand PPE kits during evaluation

Pre-university College (PUC) lecturers, who have received orders to take part in evaluation work, have demanded safety measures in place, including personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

The department of pre-university education has issued the orders directing the lecturers to attend evaluation work from May 21. While agreeing to work, the Karnataka State PUC Teachers’ Association has submitted a representation to the primary and secondary education minister demanding safety measures in place.

“We welcome the move by the department to begin evaluation work, but we want the department to ensure all necessary measures in place to protect teachers from COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ningegowda, president of the association.

The department has set the evaluation of Economics paper for May 21 at district levels. “It would be safe and convenient for teachers if the department allows them to take part in evaluation work at the respective districts where they are residing,” the association stated in its request submitted to the minister.

The association has even sought exemption from evaluation work for lecturers who have children below the age group of 3 years, those who are above 50 years or have health issues and those who are pregnant.