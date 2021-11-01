Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes benefit four patients

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away on Friday after a massive heart attack has helped four patients see.

The actor's eyes were donated on Friday afternoon in keeping with his father's promise. Dr Rajkumar had pledged back in 1994 that all his family members' eyes will be donated after their deaths.

Usually, two corneas from a deceased individual are transplanted into two corneal blind patients. But in case of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, his eyes benefited four patients. His corneas were sliced into four parts. The front portions went to two different patients and the rear ends went to two other patients.

"This is a first for us. We went out of our way to use his corneal tissues to the maximum to honour the contributions made by his family," said Dr Bhujang Shetty, Founder-Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, which runs Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank, to which the actor's corneas were donated.

"The limbal stem cells around the rim of the actor's donated eyes have been sent to the lab. These cells will be grown and can be used in people who have corneal burns, and corneal damage due to chemicals. Such injuries may happen during Deepavali celebrations," Shetty added.

The four patients — a woman and three men — are doing well after surgery. The four transplants were done on Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm, and almost 48 hours post-operation, the patients are recovering well, he said.

