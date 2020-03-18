Pvt bus service to Kalaburagi stopped till further orders

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kalaburagi city and the district, the district administration has ordered the private bus operators to stop plying buses, with immediate effect, from Kalaburagi to other places including Bengaluru, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During a meeting with the private bus operators and ticket booking agents at his office Deputy Commissioner B Sharat on Wednesday also directed the operators to stop plying buses from other places to Kalaburagi to prevent the further spread of the virus. “Advance bookings should be cancelled. This order will be in force until the further notice,” the DC said.

If any bus found plying defying the order, such vehicle will be seized. He added, a few passengers who alighted at Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad Airports have arrived in the district by buses. Details of such passengers should be furnished to the district administration, Sharat directed.

Meanwhile, NEKRTC has curtailed its 200 schedules.

The DC has appealed to the people of various faiths to take necessary precautions during their visits to shrines and keep their visits short.

The Bagalkot district administration has cancelled indefinitely the NWKRTC luxury bus service to Mumbai and Pune. DC Capt K Rajendra told reporters Wednesday, “Five luxury bus service from Badami, Bagalkot, Ilkal, Jamkhandi and Mudhol depots to Mumbai and Pune has been cancelled indefinitely.’’