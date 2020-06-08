Pvt schools warned against selling masks

The Department of Public Instructions has asked private unaided schools in the state not to insist parents for purchasing sanitiser, mask and hand gloves from particular vendor or from school.

Following complaints from parents and posts circulated on social media platforms, the department has issued a circular asking schools to restrain themselves from such activities else face action under the Karnataka Education

Act.

The circular reads: “The parents are free to buy gloves, sanitiser and mask from whoever they want to. If possible schools can provide them free of cost. But no school is allowed to sell or insist parents to buy those items from a particular vendor or shop.”