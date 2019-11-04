Quota in pvt sector for Kannadigas; Govt amends law

The Karnataka government has amended the Karnataka Industrial (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961, to make industrial units give primacy to Kannadigas in blue-collar jobs, according to a Times of India report. By virtue of this amendment, the government can now intervene if private industries do not comply with the rule of prioritising Kannadigas in clerical and housekeeping jobs.

Previously, however, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy clarified that the government cannot “mandate” industries to give jobs only to Kannadigas. The rules do not apply to the IT sector, which has been exempted. That private-sector jobs should be reserved for localities has become a rallying point for pro-Kannada groups that are mounting pressure on the authorities.

It was in 2016 that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government planned to reserve 100% of blue-collar jobs (groups C & D) in the private sector for

Kannadigas.

The law department shot it down saying it violated Constitutional provisions under Articles 14 and 16.

In February this year, the previous H D Kumaraswamy-led government resolved to amend the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961, and ask companies to give primacy to Kannadigas in clerical jobs, in line with recommendations in the Sarojini Mahishi report.