Quran recital at fair: Agama pandit visits Karnataka temple

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Belur,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 03:23 ist
Belur Chennakeshava temple. Credit: DH Photo

Agama pandit Vijayakumar of the religious endowment department visited the Chennakeshava temple here on Thursday to verify the documents, following a recent protest by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against reciting 'Quran' during the annual jatra mahotsava (fair).   

Speaking to reporters later, he said, "The temple manual says that the Quran should be recited. But it is not clear whether it should be recited in front of the chariot during the festival or in front of the temple. A photocopy of the manual has been obtained and a report will be submitted to the higher officers within a couple of days".

It has been verified as to who should perform what duties during the rathotsava (chariot festival) and what is the confusion all about. 

The rituals are conducted as per the temple manual that was created during the time of the Mysuru Maharajas, he said.

