R Ravichandran takes charge as principal chief commissioner of Income Tax

R Ravichandran recently took over as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa, an official statement said.

A 1987-batch IRS officer, he hails from Tamil Nadu and worked in various capacities across the country in the fields of assessment, investigation, TDS, administration and training.

He handled cases, including the IPO scam and penny stock manipulation cases.

He was part of various committees constituted by the Ministry of Finance for framing legislation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, cross-border taxation, Vision 2020, financial literacy amongst school-going children and Results Framework Document of the Income Tax Department.

His investigation into bitcoin exchanges and investors resulted in the detection of huge undisclosed income. As the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), he conducted successful searches in Karnataka and Goa, the statement added.