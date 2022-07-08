Rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka

Rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, flood warning in northern districts

There are reports of low-lying areas and few bridge-cum-barrages in both districts and nearby areas being inundated

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 16:15 ist

As heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and the Malnad region of Karnataka, flood warnings have been sounded in some northern districts due to heavy downpours in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra, water discharge by the neighbouring state into the Krishna river and its tributaries have increased, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said.

Noting that the inflow into Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs and there is information that there are chances of severe flooding in the Krishna basin, he said in this backdrop district administrations in Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert and have been instructed to take all precautionary measures.

For latest updates on weather news, click here

There are reports of low-lying areas and few bridge-cum-barrages in both districts and nearby areas being inundated. Coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada in the coastal and Malnad regions continue to face the brunt of torrential rains causing damage to life and properties.

Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of the Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Schools and colleges have been declared holidays in most of these districts as a precautionary measure. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Rainfall
India News
Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

 