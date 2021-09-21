Rejecting July results proves costly for II PU students

Rejecting July results proves costly for over 200 II PU students

Of the 592 regular students who appeared for the exams conducted in August-September, 36 have failed

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Over 200 II PU students who forfeited the marks - ranging from 60% to 99% - awarded by the department and chose to improve their scores by writing the exams have failed to secure even the pass marks.

Of the 592 regular students who appeared for the exams conducted in August-September, 36 have failed. Of the 351 repeater candidates, 168 have failed. The results of the exams were announced on Monday.

On Tuesday, many students thronged the office of the department of pre-university education (DPUE), requesting that they be allowed to retain the earlier results. But DPUE officials said there was no provision to retain the previous results.

A senior DPUE official told DH, "We have clearly mentioned in the notification that the marks cannot be retained if the candidates are rejecting them and appearing for the examinations."

"I really feel sad for some students as they rejected the results due to the pressure from parents. Now, even the parents are accompanying children and requesting to retain earlier scores, which is impossible," the official said.

The data available from the department shows that some students who scored above 500 in the results announced in July have scored 0 in the August/September examinations.

For these students, it might mean a waste of one full academic year as the department is still doubtful of conducting the supplementary examinations.

In that case, the students have to enrol for the annual examination during March-April 2022.

The fortunate ones

Over 120 students had registered for the exams, but decided not to write the exams at the last moment. They requested the department to retain their earlier results a few days before the exams. The department has granted their wish.

INVITING TROUBLE

Examples of big dip in scores

July result               Aug/Sep exams
391                           153
410                            77
555                           395
423                            00 (absent)

329                            00 (absent
367                            00 (absent)
392                            00 (absent)
450                            50
535                            191
555                            371

