Relief package: Kateel flays ex-CM

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 07 2020, 22:22 ist
BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel lashed out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah for criticising the economic relief package announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He said that the package, announced by the government, provides relief to different sections of the society. It is not right on the part of Siddaramaiah, who has served as a chief minister in the past, to criticise without any basis, he remarked. 

“It is surprising that the former chief minister has no knowledge as to how much a farmer spends to cultivate flowers. Siddaramaiah’s statement that farmers spend
Rs 50 lakh per acre shows his lack of knowledge,” Kateel said.

BJP state president
Siddaramaiah
relief package

