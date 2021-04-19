SC appoints committee to manage Gokarna Mahabaleshwara Temple

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a committee headed by former top court judge Justice B N Srikrishna to take over the management of ancient Gokarna Mahabaleshwara Temple, as an interim arrangement.

The temple, situated in Uttara Kannada district, is known as 'Dakshina Kashi'.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the Srikrishna committee will take over management of the temple from Ramachandrapura Math within 15 days.

The committee would also include Deputy Commissioner and SP of Uttara Kannada, Assistant Commissioner of Kumta division, two eminent scholars and two upadhibaktas of the concerned Trust.

The arrangement will continue till the top court finally decided the matter.

The Ramchandrapura Math challenged the Karnataka high court's judgement of August 10, 2018, which had quashed the B S Yeddyurappa government's decision of August 12, 2008, to hand over control of the temple to it.