School head faces charge of undressing girl, beating her

A government high school headmistress allegedly beat up a class 7 girl after undressing her at Ganangoor in the taluk.

Villagers and SDMC members have submitted a memorandum to Education Minister BC Nagesh, through the tahsildar, demanding action against Snehalatha.

According to the villagers, she assaulted the girl on Dec 23. The victim’s parents had brought the matter to the BEO who visited the school and submitted a report to DDPI. But no action has been taken, GP member Brundamani was charged. The tahsildar said the DDPI would initiate action against the teacher.

