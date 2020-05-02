Scores of fish found dead in River Phalguni

  • May 02 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 20:15 ist
Dead fish found floating in river Phalguni near Venoor.

Hundreds of fish were found floating dead in River Phalguni at Dadelu in Nadthikallu, near Venoor, triggering an alarm that water had been poisoned.

As the fish had died, the entire area reeked of a nauseating smell.

Hundreds of cattle drink water from the water body to quench their thirst. The residents fear spread of diseases from the rotting fish. They said animals and birds that drink from the river will die if the water is poisoned.

The villagers, who were angry over the incident, said that the miscreants behind the poisoning of the river should be punished.

The incident came to light when dead fish started to float on the river bank, a day ago. Police must initiate action against all those who are responsible, villagers urged.

Zilla Panchayat member Dharanendra Kumar said, “Poisoning of water body is an unpardonable offence. The issue should be considered seriously by the police, Forest and Revenue department officials.”

