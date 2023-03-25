Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davangere

There was a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Davangere earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by the police.
PM Modi was in Karnataka on March 25 to campaign for the BJP in the poll-bound state where he inaugurated multiple projects, including a new metro line in Bengaluru.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davanagere, earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by police.
(Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nibVxzgekz
— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
More to follow...
