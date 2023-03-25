Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davangere

Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davangere

A man ran towards PM Modi's car, and was later detained

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 25 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 20:02 ist
PM Modi was in Karnataka on March 25 to campaign for the BJP in the poll-bound state. Credit: PTI Photo

There was a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Davangere earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by the police.

PM Modi was in Karnataka on March 25 to campaign for the BJP in the poll-bound state where he inaugurated multiple projects, including a new metro line in Bengaluru.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Narendra Modi
Davangere
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 