Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has on Tuesday said he will establish a separate Secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka for its development.

Speaking at Gulbarga airport, he said, additional grants will be given in the next budget to this region for compressive development. " I will officially announce this region as Kalyana Karnataka today", he told.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said, priority will be accorded to this region in the State Cabinet in the next cabinet expansion.