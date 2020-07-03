Sheep, goats test negative for coronavirus

  Jul 03 2020
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 22:57 ist

The shepherds of the district on Friday breathed easy after the throat swab samples of 10 goats and sheep tested negative for Covid-19.

A few sheep and goats had showed Covid-19 symptoms after a shepherd from Godekere Gollarahatti in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk tested positive for novel coronavirus. Swab samples of the livestock were sent to a lab in Bengaluru.

"Reports of all samples have come back negative for Covid-19. Sheep and goats do not contract and transmit coronavirus to humans. Shepherds can breed the livestock and people can consume mutton without any fear of contracting Covid," Animal Husbandry Deputy Director Dr K G Nandeesh told reporters

