Shiradi Ghat stretch to be 4-lane road, says Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 04:20 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the upgrading of the existing two-lane Shiradi Ghat stretch from Maranahalli to Addahole into a four-lane path at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. 

Bommai said this section of Shiradi Ghat is in need of “urgent upgradation” as the road becomes unusable in the monsoon season. 

“This work will be executed by NHAI and completed in two years. The state government has assured to give all support and clearances quickly,” Bommai said in a statement. 

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru stretch will have the same four-lane configuration, Bommai said. “It would be the fastest way out to develop NH-75 to four-lane standards commensurate with the adjoining stretches in the most economical and environmentally sustainable manner,” he said. 

Also, Bommai said Gadkari had directed the NHAI to study the construction of a six-lane tunnel through the Shiradi Ghat.

