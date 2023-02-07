Siddaramaiah aides ensuring tenders to outsiders in return for cuts: Badami contractors

The Badami Taluk Contractors' Association, on Tuesday, alleged that the associates of leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah were ensuring that government tenders were being awarded to 'state-level contractors,' in return for commission.

Siddaramaiah represents the Badami constituency in the Assembly.

"Local grade 1 contractors are eligible to be awarded tenders worth up to Rs 3 crore. In a bid to stop local contractors from bagging the contracts, three or four works are being clubbed into a single package to increase their worth. This is being done to ensure that outsiders corner the tender," said association president B B Hosagoudar and contractor Balappa Nandeppanavar.

They were addressing a press conference here. On being asked what was the percentage of commission, they said it was 10-15% at the individual level, while it was 40% overall.

"The commission matter will go public if local contractors bag contracts. So, they are being awarded to outsiders. Everything is done as per the instructions of Siddaramaiah's aide and Congress leader Holebasu Shettar," they said.

Local contractors were now in dire straits, the duo said.

However, they clarified that the leader of the Opposition couldn't be held responsible for everything, even as they blamed his associates for 'managing things,' without bringing them to Siddaramaiah's notice.

They sought a transparent tender process for works undertaken with the Rs 90 crore in grants that have been released, failing which they hinted at approaching the Lokayukta and taking legal steps.